Italy Embraces Global AI Coalition Despite Diplomatic Tensions

Italy decides to join the Pax Silica initiative on AI supply chains, led by the U.S., despite recent diplomatic tensions between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Donald Trump. This move, aiming to strengthen AI supply chains, involves collaboration with various global partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Italy Will Join The Usled Pax Silica Initiative On Artificial Intelligence Supply Chains Despite A Spat Between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni And Us President Donald Trump | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:01 IST
Italy Embraces Global AI Coalition Despite Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is set to bolster international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence by joining the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative, with a focus on securing AI supply chains. This decision comes despite a recent diplomatic dispute between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ambassador Armando Varricchio confirmed that Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon sign a memorandum formalizing Italy's involvement. The partnership aims to resume collaboration, signaling a renewed commitment to shared technological goals.

As part of this initiative, allied nations are converging to secure critical AI-related resources across sectors like energy and advanced manufacturing. Italy's decision follows the European Commission's and the Netherlands' recent endorsements, with Foreign Minister Tajani initially canceling his Miami trip due to a public disagreement with the U.S. over Iran-related policies.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026