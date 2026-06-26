Italy Embraces Global AI Coalition Despite Diplomatic Tensions

Italy Will Join The Usled Pax Silica Initiative On Artificial Intelligence Supply Chains Despite A Spat Between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni And Us President Donald Trump

Italy is set to bolster international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence by joining the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative, with a focus on securing AI supply chains. This decision comes despite a recent diplomatic dispute between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ambassador Armando Varricchio confirmed that Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will soon sign a memorandum formalizing Italy's involvement. The partnership aims to resume collaboration, signaling a renewed commitment to shared technological goals.

As part of this initiative, allied nations are converging to secure critical AI-related resources across sectors like energy and advanced manufacturing. Italy's decision follows the European Commission's and the Netherlands' recent endorsements, with Foreign Minister Tajani initially canceling his Miami trip due to a public disagreement with the U.S. over Iran-related policies.