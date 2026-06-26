Dollar Reigns Supreme Despite Gold Surge and Tariffs

Global Trade Flows And Relationships Are Shifting After Us President Donald Trump Imposed Unilateral Tariffs On Most Countries

Global trade relationships are undergoing major shifts due to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite these changes, the U.S. dollar continues to play a central role in international trade, banking, and central bank reserves, according to the International Monetary Fund's chief economist.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, speaking just before his departure from the IMF to return to teaching, pointed out that recent spikes in gold prices have been driven by the popularity of gold exchange-traded funds and demand from stablecoin issuers. Central banks, however, are not actively increasing gold purchases.

The world remains anchored by the dollar, Gourinchas noted, with only minor developments suggesting any shift away from this position. Gold saw a small increase on Friday as the dollar weakened and expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes cooled.