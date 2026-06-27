Job Data Could Spike Interest Rate Worries Amid Stock Market Jitters

Jobs Data In The Coming Week Will Shed Light On The Us Economys Strength

The forthcoming jobs data is anticipated to reveal the robustness of the U.S. economy, potentially increasing the likelihood of imminent interest rate hikes. Such expectations may add volatility to an already tense stock market, which has experienced fluctuations largely driven by tech shares' performance.

As major U.S. equity indexes are about to wrap up a robust first half of the year, the benchmark S&P 500 has risen by over 7% in 2026. However, equities have faced tougher conditions in June, particularly for semiconductor firms, as investors reassess expectations regarding AI-induced profitability.

Meanwhile, a Federal Reserve meeting outlined a concentrated focus on controlling inflation. The jobs report due on Thursday could be pivotal, potentially intensifying speculations of rate hikes if it signals a strengthened economy. Notably, the Nasdaq Composite faced a significant decline this week amid heightened scrutiny of semiconductor stock valuations.