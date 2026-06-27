Unidentified Projectile Strikes Tanker in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker was reported to have been struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations. The vessel's bridge sustained damage, but the crew remained safe, and no environmental harm was reported at the time of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Tanker Has Reported Being Struck By An Unidentified Projectile In The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 27-06-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 15:18 IST
Unidentified Projectile Strikes Tanker in Strait of Hormuz
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An unidentified projectile has reportedly struck a tanker in the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, as relayed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations on Saturday.

While the vessel suffered damage to its bridge, all members of the crew were declared safe. Crucially, there has been no reported environmental damage stemming from the incident, according to UKMTO.

The prompt and efficient response from authorities ensured the safety of the crew, although the nature of the projectile remains unknown at this time.

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