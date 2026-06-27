Unidentified Projectile Strikes Tanker in Strait of Hormuz

A Tanker Has Reported Being Struck By An Unidentified Projectile In The Strait Of Hormuz

An unidentified projectile has reportedly struck a tanker in the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, as relayed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations on Saturday.

While the vessel suffered damage to its bridge, all members of the crew were declared safe. Crucially, there has been no reported environmental damage stemming from the incident, according to UKMTO.

The prompt and efficient response from authorities ensured the safety of the crew, although the nature of the projectile remains unknown at this time.