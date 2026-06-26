Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz Incident

Iran fired on a cargo ship that had reported being hit by a projectile while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred southeast of Oman's port of Dahit, as reported by the British navy agency UKMTO. Further details were disclosed by U.S. officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iran Fired On A Cargo Ship That Had Reported Earlier On Thursday Being Hit By A Projectile As It Attempted To Pass Through The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 26-06-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 00:19 IST
Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz Incident
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An incident over the Strait of Hormuz has heightened tensions after Iran fired upon a cargo ship. The ship, earlier on Thursday, reported being struck by a projectile while navigating the strategic passage. Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the occurrence to Reuters.

The cargo vessel reported the impact on its starboard side, occurring 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Oman's port of Dahit. This information was relayed by the British navy agency, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

This episode underscores the contentious nature of this key maritime transit route, which has been a focal point for geopolitical tensions. Further responses from involved parties are awaited as the situation develops.

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