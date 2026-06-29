Dollar's Commanding Ascent: A Global Economic Barometer

The U.S. dollar maintained its trajectory for a substantial monthly gain amid Gulf tensions and rising Treasury yields. Investor concerns grew following U.S.-Iran engagements, which influenced oil prices and currency dynamics. Key economic insights may stem from upcoming jobs data and the ECB forum, potentially impacting global financial trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Dollar Held Firm On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 11:08 IST
Dollar's Commanding Ascent: A Global Economic Barometer
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The U.S. dollar held its ground on Monday, poised for its most significant monthly gain in nearly a year, supported by Gulf tensions and heightened Treasury yields, as the market awaits critical jobs data later this week.

U.S.-Iran tensions escalated over the weekend, heightening investor anxiety despite a ceasefire agreement. Oil prices climbed as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz hampered energy shipping, bolstering the dollar as a safe haven.

Major currencies like the euro, sterling, and Australian dollar showed declines against the dollar, reflecting a broader trend as the market adjusted to the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance and elevated U.S. rates expectations following recent economic meetings.

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