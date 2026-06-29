June 2026 Car Sales: Surge in Retail Growth, EV Demand on the Rise

The automobile industry is poised to experience strong demand in June 2026, with impressive growth projected for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, according to Yes Securities Institutional Equities. Year-on-year, two-wheeler retail sales are anticipated to rise by over 15%, aided by a favorable comparison base. However, a slight 2-3% month-on-month decline is expected due to purchase delays attributed to Adhik Maas.

Despite stable retail sentiment, slightly below the levels of March and April, rural demand remains cautious due to unfavorable weather, increased fuel costs, and price hikes affecting entry-level purchases. Notably, demand remains strong in the ICE scooter and motorcycle segments, especially above the 125cc category. Passenger vehicle sales are set for healthy double-digit growth, benefiting from a post-Adhik Maas rebound and new model launches.

South India has seen significant footfalls, with double-digit growth, while the West and North regions report high single-digit to early double-digit increases. The industry has applied a 0.5-1.5% price hike across major OEMs in response to rising input costs, marking the second increase for Q1 FY27. In addition, electric vehicle demand persists month-on-month, bolstered by fuel cost concerns and new introductions, leading to 15-20% growth in inquiries and bookings. However, tractor sales have stabilized with expectations for strong Q1 FY27 performance, though future growth may wane due to subsidy cuts and steep price hikes.