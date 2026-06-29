Spain's Economic Surge: A European Outlier
Spain's Economy Ministry predicts a 2.6% growth in 2026, surpassing the previous 2.2% forecast. The country continues to outpace European peers in post-Ukraine invasion recovery. Addressing inflation with a €5 billion package, Spain remains steady amid global challenges, likely continuing anti-inflation measures.
Spain is setting itself apart in the European economic landscape with a new growth forecast. The Economy Ministry announced a revised projection of 2.6% growth in 2026, surpassing the prior expectation of 2.2%.
Between now and 2029, the government anticipates annual growth exceeding 2%, highlighting Spain as a standout performer among European economies facing slowed growth post-Ukraine conflict. This optimistic outlook was supported by preliminary data showing EU-harmonised inflation unchanged over the 12 months leading to May.
Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo is expected to provide further insights into these revised figures. Meanwhile, Spain's government is expanding its €5 billion anti-inflation package, implemented in March, following a partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The continuation of these measures will be discussed in a cabinet meeting.