Hungary's Financial Challenge: Budget Deficit Looms Despite EU Aid
Hungary's budget deficit could surpass 7% of its economic output by 2026, according to Prime Minister Peter Magyar. Even with anticipated EU funding, the country's financial situation remains precarious, raising concerns over its economic stability.
In a statement on Monday, Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced that Hungary's budget deficit could rise above 7% of its economic output by 2026.
This alarming forecast comes despite the potential release of billions of euros in funding agreed upon with the European Union.
The government faces significant challenges in managing the deficit, sparking concerns about Hungary's economic stability in the coming years.