Juan Mata: From Pitch to Boardroom at Melbourne Victory
Spanish midfielder Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory as a shareholder, transitioning to an off-field role post-retirement. Having played a key role this season, Mata also owns stakes in San Diego FC and Alpine Racing, setting his sights on shaping the future of Australian football.
Spanish soccer star Juan Mata has solidified his commitment to Melbourne Victory by becoming a shareholder, the club announced on Monday. This move ensures an ongoing relationship even after his playing days conclude.
Mata, known for his illustrious career with Valencia, Chelsea, and Manchester United, visibly impacted the 2025-26 A-League season, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists for Melbourne Victory. The club secured a fourth-place finish, largely due to Mata's contributions, and he was awarded the Johnny Warren medal for his outstanding performance.
Post-retirement, Mata is set to chair a new football committee at the club, focusing on long-term growth. Expressing his faith in Australian football, Mata remarked, "From the moment I arrived at Melbourne Victory, I’ve felt the passion of this club." His investment in sports also extends to ownership roles in San Diego FC and Alpine Racing.
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