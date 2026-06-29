Germany Strives to Keep Volkswagen Open

The German government is working to prevent Volkswagen's domestic plant closures. Although ultimately a corporate choice, the government aims to create a conducive environment with competitive mechanisms and incentives to ensure profitability and sustainability. The decision-making remains with the companies based on commercial factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | It Is The German Governments Aim To Prevent Domestic Plant Closures By Volkswagen | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:08 IST
Germany Strives to Keep Volkswagen Open
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The German government is actively seeking ways to prevent domestic plant closures by Volkswagen, a spokesperson announced on Monday. While acknowledging that the decision ultimately lies with the company, the government emphasizes the importance of creating favorable conditions to promote continued operation.

"Our aim is to prevent the closure of sites in Germany," stated the spokesperson, highlighting the necessity of competitive mechanisms and suitable incentives to keep these sites financially viable.

Despite these efforts, the final decision rests with the companies, as they must base their choices on commercial grounds, the spokesperson concluded. (Reporting by Friederike Heine; Editing by Matthias Williams)

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