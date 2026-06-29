Diplomatic Delays: Iran-U.S. Talks on Hold
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, announced that no technical meetings under the Iran-U.S. memorandum were planned for this week. Despite earlier reports suggesting meetings were imminent, the joint technical working group has not confirmed sessions in Doha. However, discussions with Qatar about U.S. commitments continue.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced on Monday that technical working group meetings, as part of the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding, have not been scheduled for this week, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.
Contradicting an earlier report, a source familiar with the discussions had previously told Reuters that Iranian and U.S. technical teams were set to meet in the coming days. It appears the planned meetings remain unconfirmed.
Gharibabadi added that while consultations between Iran and Qatar on U.S. commitments are proceeding as expected, technical talks scheduled to take place in Doha have not received official confirmation.