Diplomatic Delays: Iran-U.S. Talks on Hold

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, announced that no technical meetings under the Iran-U.S. memorandum were planned for this week. Despite earlier reports suggesting meetings were imminent, the joint technical working group has not confirmed sessions in Doha. However, discussions with Qatar about U.S. commitments continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi Said On Monday That Technical Working Group Meetings Under The Iranus Memorandum Of Understanding Were Not Scheduled For This Week | Updated: 29-06-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 15:43 IST
Diplomatic Delays: Iran-U.S. Talks on Hold

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced on Monday that technical working group meetings, as part of the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding, have not been scheduled for this week, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Contradicting an earlier report, a source familiar with the discussions had previously told Reuters that Iranian and U.S. technical teams were set to meet in the coming days. It appears the planned meetings remain unconfirmed.

Gharibabadi added that while consultations between Iran and Qatar on U.S. commitments are proceeding as expected, technical talks scheduled to take place in Doha have not received official confirmation.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

Ethiopia’s HIV Progress Has a Co-Infection Blind Spot

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026