Diplomatic Delays: Iran-U.S. Talks on Hold

Irans Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi Said On Monday That Technical Working Group Meetings Under The Iranus Memorandum Of Understanding Were Not Scheduled For This Week

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced on Monday that technical working group meetings, as part of the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding, have not been scheduled for this week, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Contradicting an earlier report, a source familiar with the discussions had previously told Reuters that Iranian and U.S. technical teams were set to meet in the coming days. It appears the planned meetings remain unconfirmed.

Gharibabadi added that while consultations between Iran and Qatar on U.S. commitments are proceeding as expected, technical talks scheduled to take place in Doha have not received official confirmation.