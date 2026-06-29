Eurozone Bond Yields Steady as Inflation Concerns Decline

Eurozone bond yields remained stable on Monday, reaching levels near their lowest since early March, as a sharp decline in oil prices towards $70 a barrel alleviated inflationary pressures. This development provides a welcome relief for central bankers poised to assemble at the European Central Bank's (ECB) Sintra Forum. ECB President Christine Lagarde will commence the forum on Monday evening, with a highly anticipated panel discussion set for Wednesday, including new U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, Lagarde, and the heads of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada.

Investors are keenly observing for any indications from central bankers regarding their current economic evaluations and future policy directions. Following the Iran-U.S. interim ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, there has been a reduction in market expectations surrounding the magnitude of interest rate hikes from the ECB and Bank of England. This truce has contributed to a decrease in oil prices, along with lowered inflation projections.

Anticipations concerning inflation will face scrutiny this week, with inflation data for June set for release from Germany and France on Tuesday, and the eurozone on Wednesday. Germany's 10-year bond yield maintained stability at 2.86% on Monday, after hitting a low of 2.83% last Friday. Italy's 10-year yield remained flat at 3.60%, while France observed a 1-basis-point rise to 3.64%. Optimism in bond markets was further bolstered by Lagarde's comments acknowledging the substantial inflation shock faced by the eurozone, though not yet significant enough to drive long-term price expectations or trigger hazardous second-round effects.