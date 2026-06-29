Germany's Stand Against Volkswagen Factory Closures

The German government is taking a firm stance against potential domestic plant closures at Volkswagen, as confirmed by a spokesperson on Monday, emphasizing that final decisions rest with the company.

Faced with challenges from Chinese competitors, U.S. tariffs, and decreased demand in Europe, Volkswagen is considering shutting down four German factories, with possible job cuts reaching 100,000, according to sources familiar with the situation. Such closures could negatively impact Germany's economic revitalization efforts.

The spokesperson highlighted the necessity of establishing appropriate competitive conditions and incentives to maintain plant profitability. Volkswagen's plans, not yet publicly announced, are anticipated to encounter strong resistance from unions and Lower Saxony, the company's second-largest shareholder. These issues are set for discussion in a July 9 meeting.