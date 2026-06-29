Germany Pledges €250 Million to Aid Africa and Asia Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

Germany is offering €250 million in additional aid to regions in Africa and Asia impacted by the Strait of Hormuz blockade. The funds will enhance food security, boost local resilience, and support small farmers, as announced by Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Will Provide Million In Additional Support For Hardhit Regions In Africa And Asia Facing The Impact Of The Prolonged Blockade Of The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:26 IST
Germany Pledges €250 Million to Aid Africa and Asia Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is stepping up with a significant financial package aimed at alleviating the impact of the Strait of Hormuz blockade on regions in Africa and Asia.

The German Development Ministry revealed on Monday that €250 million will be poured into improving acute food security, strengthening resilience, and assisting small farmers.

Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan announced these measures at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, emphasizing Germany's commitment to supporting hard-hit communities.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026