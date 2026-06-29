Germany Pledges €250 Million to Aid Africa and Asia Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

Germany Will Provide Million In Additional Support For Hardhit Regions In Africa And Asia Facing The Impact Of The Prolonged Blockade Of The Strait Of Hormuz

Germany is stepping up with a significant financial package aimed at alleviating the impact of the Strait of Hormuz blockade on regions in Africa and Asia.

The German Development Ministry revealed on Monday that €250 million will be poured into improving acute food security, strengthening resilience, and assisting small farmers.

Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan announced these measures at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, emphasizing Germany's commitment to supporting hard-hit communities.