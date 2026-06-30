Tech Innovator Marc Andreessen Joins US Defense Policy Board

Marc Andreessen, renowned technology investor and entrepreneur, has been appointed to the US Defense Policy Board by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The board provides strategic advice to senior leadership and includes members from diverse sectors, emphasizing the role of technology expertise in national security matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:52 IST
Tech Innovator Marc Andreessen Joins US Defense Policy Board
Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen (Photo- Firm/Andreessen Horowitz). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move by the US Department of War, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has appointed venture capitalist and tech visionary Marc Andreessen to the newly formed US Defense Policy Board. Announced as part of a broader unveiling of the board's members, the move signifies a shift towards integrating technology perspectives into defense strategies.

The board, chaired by Ambassador Robert Lighthizer with former Senator Norm Coleman as Vice Chair, comprises 15 members from a variety of professional backgrounds, including policy, military, and public service. Marc Andreessen stands out as a leading figure from the technology sector, known primarily for co-creating the Mosaic web browser and cofounding the influential venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Andreessen's appointment marks a significant inclusion of technology expertise in defense discussions. The board is tasked with providing independent advice on key issues like defense strategy, modernization, and national security. This change reflects a modern approach to defense policy, acknowledging the critical role of technology and innovation. Other newly appointed members include experts such as Michael N. Anton, Rachel A. Bovard, and retired Admiral Chas A. Richard, further diversifying the board's expertise.

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