Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Drone Debris Incident in Moscow Region
A six-month-old baby tragically died after debris from a drone fell on a building in Moscow. Despite being rescued, the baby succumbed on the way to the hospital. Another fatal incident occurred involving a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod region.
A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday in the Moscow region where a six-month-old baby died after debris from a drone struck a private building. Governor Andrei Vorobyov shared the details on his Telegram channel.
The baby, along with another child and two survivors, was evacuated from the site but succumbed during the journey to the hospital, as per the governor's statement.
In a separate incident, a man was killed overnight in Russia's Belgorod region due to a Ukrainian drone attack, according to local authorities.