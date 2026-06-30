A Sixmonthold Baby Died After Debris From A Drone Fell On A Private Building In The Moscow Region On Tuesday

A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday in the Moscow region where a six-month-old baby died after debris from a drone struck a private building. Governor Andrei Vorobyov shared the details on his Telegram channel.

The baby, along with another child and two survivors, was evacuated from the site but succumbed during the journey to the hospital, as per the governor's statement.

In a separate incident, a man was killed overnight in Russia's Belgorod region due to a Ukrainian drone attack, according to local authorities.