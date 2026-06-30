Lauritz Knudsen Powers India’s Solar Future with Over 50 GW Capacity

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation celebrates a significant milestone in India's solar energy sector, powering over 50 GW globally. This achievement highlights their commitment to expanding solar access across communities, reducing fossil fuel dependency, and supporting national energy transition goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-06-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 12:22 IST
Lauritz Knudsen Powers India’s Solar Future with Over 50 GW Capacity
Lauritz Knudsen marks 50 GW of solar capacity enabled, reaffirming its role in the global clean energy transition. Image Credit: ANI

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation today announced a remarkable achievement—powering over 50 GW of solar energy capacity in India and beyond. This highlights the company's pivotal role in advancing solar energy accessibility across diverse sectors, from factories and farms to homes and underserved communities.

Commenting on this milestone, Naresh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the transformative impact of solar energy. India's solar journey now extends beyond large utility parks to local communities, providing reliable electricity access. Solar energy currently accounts for 55% of the country's installed renewable capacity, representing a strategic shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

Lauritz Knudsen plays a crucial role across three main segments: utility-scale power plants, commercial and industrial sectors, and residential applications. With over 70 years of expertise, the company supports solar projects with advanced electrical solutions, fostering local capacity development, and aiding India's national goal of 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030.

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