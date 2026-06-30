Historic Yamuna Water Pact Solves Three-Decade Stalemate for Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma praised the recent signing of the long-awaited Yamuna Water Agreement with Haryana, a significant breakthrough for the Shekhawati region. Announcing the development in Delhi, Sharma highlighted the collaborative efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Sharma showcased his government's achievements in tackling longstanding challenges, referencing the Ram Jal Setu scheme. Over the past two and a half years, several vital projects that had been stalled for decades have taken off, with investments amounting to Rs 24,000 crore. He noted the historical agreement signed on June 29 and the Memorandum of Understanding with Haryana in February 2024, ensuring Rajasthan's rightful water share as per the 1994 accord.

The accord enables Rajasthan to utilize its portion of the Yamuna waters through an underground pipeline system from the Western Yamuna Canal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was credited for resolving this issue, as previous Congress-led governments failed to comprehend Rajasthan's challenges. This agreement ends a 30-year impasse, paving the way for a Rs 34,102 crore water infrastructure project, which will redefine Rajasthan's water management landscape.