The Yen’s Battle: Struggling Against the Tides of Intervention and Global Rates

The Japanese yen has weakened to levels not seen since 1986, prompting concerns over possible intervention by Tokyo to stabilize it. Despite previous interventions and interest rate hikes, the yen faces pressure due to a wide interest rate gap and external factors, such as the U.S. economy and global inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Yen Slumped To Levels Not Seen Since On Tuesday | Updated: 30-06-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 11:00 IST
The Yen’s Battle: Struggling Against the Tides of Intervention and Global Rates
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The Japanese yen has plummeted to its lowest level against the dollar since 1986, sparking speculation of possible intervention by Japan's authorities. The currency dropped to 162.41 per dollar, driven by a persistent interest rate gap and global economic concerns.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that the government is prepared to take necessary actions, although stronger measures have not been confirmed. Analysts like Carol Kong from Commonwealth Bank of Australia predict further declines, potentially reaching 164 yen per dollar by 2027.

Despite interventions amounting to 11.7 trillion yen and attempts to curb inflation, external pressures such as U.S. monetary policy shifts continue to shadow the yen's recovery, while speculators increase their short positions on the currency.

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