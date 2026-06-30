Anant National University Launches Comprehensive Scholarships to Foster Design Innovators

Anant National University unveils a merit-based scholarship program offering up to 100% tuition and hostel fee waivers for exemplary students. This initiative aims to democratize design education, nurturing a diverse pool of creative thinkers ready to address global challenges amid India's evolving growth landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-06-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 12:52 IST
Anant National University Launches Comprehensive Scholarships to Foster Design Innovators
Anant Announces Enhanced Merit Scholarships to Increase Access to Design Education. Image Credit: ANI

Anant National University, hailed as India's foremost design institution, has announced an expanded scholarship framework, providing up to 100% tuition and hostel fee waivers. This merit-based initiative targets students with exceptional academic records in Class 12 and national-level exams, aiming to make quality design education accessible to talented individuals from varied backgrounds.

The scholarship program underscores the university's commitment to removing financial barriers and fostering inclusivity in design education, crucial for equipping a future-ready workforce with the necessary skills. As design grows as a pivotal discipline influencing multiple sectors, this initiative seeks to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities among students.

Set in a dynamic interdisciplinary environment, students at Anant benefit from hands-on learning and a flexible curriculum supported by a global faculty. Recognized by the Government of Gujarat, the university offers a range of programs in design, architecture, climate action, and visual arts, integrating traditional practices with modern technology to tackle diverse challenges.

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