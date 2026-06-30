The United States Will Stand With Its European Allies In The Defence Of The Baltic Countries

On Tuesday, U.S. General Chris Donahue reinforced America's commitment to its European allies by pledging support for the defense of the Baltic countries. This statement was made during a ceremony in Valga, Estonia, where an additional NATO headquarters was assigned to the Baltics' defense efforts.

General Donahue emphasized that true deterrence relies on tangible actions rather than mere words. He assured that the United States is ready to act alongside its allies, adding weight to NATO's strategic presence in Europe.

As he prepares to step down from his role on Thursday, Donahue echoed his confidence in NATO's united front. He emphasized his dual role as the chief of the U.S. Army in both Europe and Africa, underlining the significance of regional collaboration.