Punjab's Education System Faces Crisis Amid School Outsourcing

The education system in Punjab, Pakistan, is facing significant criticism over the outsourcing of thousands of government schools to private operators, as disclosed by The Express Tribune. The outsourcing, part of public-private partnership schemes, has reportedly left the schools with deteriorating infrastructure and administrative challenges.

Schools across Punjab, including Rawalpindi, lack essential facilities like electricity, drinking water, and proper maintenance. Some institutions have been abandoned. Allegations have emerged of cost-cutting by private management, including a viral incident where ceiling fans were switched off in classrooms to save electricity.

A first information report (FIR) was filed after the fan incident, highlighting the exploitative conditions reported by educators. Teachers' unions, such as the Schools Education Pensioners Association and the Punjab Teachers Union, claim that teachers, especially women, are underpaid, earning far less than documented salaries, and students are charged tuition fees.

Education sector representatives argue that outsourcing undermines free education, disproportionately affecting low-income families. They urge the Punjab government to cease further privatisation, emphasizing their constitutional responsibility to ensure free, quality education, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The administrative issues are exacerbated by a leadership void in high and higher secondary schools. Of 9,217 schools, only 2,973 have permanent principals, with the remainder operating under temporary leadership.