UK Watchdog Proposes New Freedom for App Developers

Britains Competition Regulator On Tuesday Proposed Allowing App Developers To Steer Users To Alternative Payment Options Outside Apple And Googles App Stores To Cut Fees And Boost Competition The Competition And Markets Authority Said The Proposals Would Remove Restrictions That Currently Prevent Uk Developers From Directing Users To Offplatform Payment Options

In a significant move to enhance competition and reduce costs for app developers, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has put forward proposals allowing developers to guide users towards alternative payment options outside the confines of Apple and Google app stores.

The proposed changes are designed to dismantle the restrictions currently limiting UK developers from promoting off-platform payment avenues. These restrictions have been rigidly enforced by Apple and somewhat limited by Google. The CMA emphasizes that any associated fees should be equitable and substantially lower than existing app store commissions. The expectation is that the cost savings will benefit consumers or fuel further innovation.

The regulator is also contemplating mandating Apple to open its near-field communication technology. This change would enable developers to incorporate contactless payment options in their iOS apps, broadening their current capabilities. In response, Google referenced recent Play Store updates that facilitate similar steering efforts, albeit with certain conditions. Apple has yet to respond to these developments.