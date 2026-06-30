In the data-centric marketing landscape, Maharsh Patel, a Senior Social and Community Strategist at ATTN: in New York, has emerged as a leading figure in enhancing brand engagement within the creator economy. His tailored strategies for major brands such as AliExpress, TikTok, and Apple have garnered attention for their effectiveness.

A key achievement under Patel's leadership involves AliExpress. The brand faced significant challenges with negative consumer sentiment on its social channels. Patel's strategic intervention included building an online community presence from scratch on platforms like Reddit and X, which shifted community sentiment from net negative to 63 percent net positive between 2025 and 2026, surpassing the brand's own goals by 18 percentage points.

At TikTok, Patel oversees the Creator Communities Program that engages over 15,000 creators globally. The initiative has led to a notable increase in creator content production and monetization revenues. Additionally, Patel's work at Apple integrates AI in content strategy, enhancing the discovery and promotion of diverse creator stories.