France to Lift E-Commerce Fee Ahead of Pan-EU Hike

France Is Scrapping A Twoeuro Charge On Lowvalue Ecommerce Packages Arriving From Outside The European Union From July

In a strategic move, France is set to abolish its existing two-euro charge on imported low-value e-commerce packages from non-EU countries starting July 1. This comes in anticipation of a heftier, pan-European Union levy due in November, according to an announcement by Small Business Minister Serge Papin on Tuesday.

The impending fee adjustment will see the cost rise to five euros as Europe prepares to introduce a two-euro administration fee, affecting all inbound packages. Minister Papin explained that France's decision to suspend its fee aims to enhance monitoring of imports and products entering the country.

In a related legislative development, France's Senate has passed a bill targeting fast-fashion e-tailers such as Shein, Temu, and AliExpress. The bill, which underwent over two years of legislative negotiations, seeks to align with European Union laws while placing curbs on online retailers.