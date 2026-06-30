ADB Approves $11 Million for Climate-Resilient Hospital in Kiribati

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an $11 million grant to strengthen healthcare services in Kiribati by supporting the completion of the new Betio Hospital, a project designed to improve access to modern medical care while building resilience against climate-related risks.

The funding will be provided through the Asian Development Fund (ADF) and will help complete the Climate-Resilient Health Infrastructure and Systems Project. Once finished, the hospital will deliver modern diagnostic, surgical and specialist healthcare services for residents of South Tarawa as well as patients travelling from Kiribati's outer islands for treatment.

Climate-ready hospital designed for the future

ADB said the new Betio Hospital is being constructed on higher ground and further inland, making it less vulnerable to flooding and other natural hazards while improving the long-term sustainability of the country's health infrastructure. The project complements earlier financing provided by the Government of New Zealand for the hospital's initial construction, reflecting a strong partnership to improve healthcare across the island nation.

The hospital has also been designed with energy-efficient systems and equipment that will reduce operating costs while creating a more reliable and environmentally sustainable healthcare facility. The expanded range of services is expected to improve treatment options and strengthen infection prevention, maternal healthcare and reproductive health services for thousands of people.

Investment supports healthier and more resilient communities

ADB Regional Director for the Pacific Subregional Office Azusa Sato said the investment will improve access to quality and climate-resilient healthcare for more than half of Kiribati's population. She added that the project demonstrates the value of working closely with development partners, including New Zealand, to deliver stronger public services where they are needed most.

The grant also highlights the important role of the Asian Development Fund in supporting the development priorities of Pacific island nations. By investing in resilient health infrastructure today, Kiribati will be better equipped to provide essential medical care, protect communities from future climate challenges and improve public health outcomes for generations to come.