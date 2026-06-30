ADB Calls for Faster Investment to Tackle Global Challenges at Hamburg Conference

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda has called for stronger international cooperation and greater investment to help developing economies cope with rising global challenges, during the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in Germany.

Kanda met German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the sidelines of the conference, where he thanked Germany for its continued support of multilateral development and its long-standing partnership with ADB. He said countries today are facing multiple pressures at the same time, including geopolitical tensions, rapid technological change and increasingly severe natural disasters, making faster and more coordinated action essential.

ADB expands support for resilience and regional growth

Addressing global leaders at the conference, Kanda said ADB is increasing the speed and scale of its work by mobilising private investment, reducing financial risks and delivering practical development outcomes. He stressed that regional cooperation remains one of Asia and the Pacific's strongest tools for improving resilience and supporting long-term economic growth.

He highlighted ADB's recently announced $50 billion Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative, which will strengthen cross-border electricity connections and encourage greater regional power trade. Kanda also pointed to the $20 billion Asia-Pacific Digital Highway initiative, designed to improve digital infrastructure and strengthen the region's ability to respond to future economic and technological challenges.

Germany and ADB deepen development partnership

Kanda also met Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Reem Alabali-Radovan, where discussions focused on expanding cooperation in sustainable development. He thanked Germany for its trust fund contributions and welcomed the expertise of German businesses in sectors such as renewable energy and transport, saying ADB can help connect them with growing opportunities across Asia and the Pacific.

Germany and ADB continue to work together on a range of initiatives, including project co-financing, support for the Asian Development Fund, the new $5 billion Nature Solutions Finance Hub, and trust funds that promote climate action and the clean energy transition. The Hamburg Sustainability Conference brings together governments, international organisations, businesses and civil society to encourage investment and develop practical solutions for sustainable development worldwide.