South Africa's Anti-Immigrant Protests Escalate Amid Economic Struggles

South Africa witnessed massive anti-immigrant protests with workers and shops shutting down. Many nationals have left fearing violence. The protests, led by the March and March group, are blamed for increasing anti-immigrant sentiment, as police and military forces remain on alert to prevent potential violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Workers Stayed Home | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:35 IST
South Africa's Anti-Immigrant Protests Escalate Amid Economic Struggles
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South Africa came to a standstill as shops closed and public transport halted during protests against undocumented immigrants, inciting fear of potential violence.

Demonstrators insist their anger is directed at the government, demanding undocumented migrants leave. Fatalities and property destruction have been reported, reviving memories of recurring anti-immigrant incidents since 2008.

Amidst these tensions, officials highlight challenges similar to other nations, calling for peaceful demonstrations as they manage an emergency response budget amid declining economic conditions.

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