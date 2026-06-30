Tougher Sentences Ahead in Sweden's Crime Crackdown

The Swedish government plans to enforce tougher sentencing laws to address gang crime. Courts will impose longer sentences and consider all committed offenses. Mitigating circumstances will hold less weight. This move aims to improve public safety and political standing ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Swedish Government Said On Tuesday It Would Toughen Criminal Sentencing Ahead Of A September Election | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:31 IST
Tougher Sentences Ahead in Sweden's Crime Crackdown
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In an effort to combat gang-related crime, the Swedish government announced plans to enforce stricter sentencing laws. The announcement, made ahead of the September election, aims to address the persistent issue of crime, a significant concern for voters.

Sweden's criminal justice system, traditionally lenient by not adding up multiple offenses during sentencing, is set to change under the new proposal. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer stated that all committed crimes would now be considered, potentially leading to longer sentences for serial offenders.

The government also plans to reduce the impact of mitigating circumstances, like loss of employment, in sentencing decisions. This initiative is part of a wider strategy, including harsher penalties for gang-related crimes and extended surveillance powers, designed to sway voter opinion with the right-wing government trailing in polls.

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