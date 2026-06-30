BJP Launches Statewide Agitation Against Telangana Congress Government

In a strategic move, BJP National President Nitin Nabin declared the launch of a statewide agitation against the Congress-led government in Telangana, accusing it of reneging on pre-election promises. Nabin criticized the ruling party during a meeting at the Rock Convention Centre in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and called for a concentrated push by BJP leaders to bring these issues to every village in the state.

Nabin underscored the BJP's responsibility to engage with Telangana's populace, addressing their concerns over farmer issues, empowerment of women, youth unemployment, and public sector grievances. He accused the Congress government of breaking promises made to the electorate, asserting that the state’s resources were being redirected to Delhi under a scheme he dubbed as 'RR Tax'.

Targeting previous and current governance, Nabin accused past leaders of financial mismanagement, specifically pointing to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. He further alleged silent collaborations between Congress, BRS, and AIMIM, questioning their governance. Confident of BJP's growing influence in Telangana, Nabin called for party unity and unwavering commitment to state leadership ambitions.