Supreme Court Declines PIL for CBI Probe in Bihar Encounter Case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the controversial police encounter of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. The plea suggested a high-level investigation into claims of extrajudicial killings.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu directed the lawyer who filed the PIL to pursue his case in the concerned High Court. Tiwari, a local activist, died following an alleged police confrontation on June 17, an incident his family and supporters claim involved an unarmed surrender.

The case has been further complicated by political outcry and actions from Bihar's Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, who has ordered an independent judicial inquiry. Four police officers have been suspended pending investigation as locals decry what they see as a misuse of power and justice.