Yen Hits Historic Low Against Dollar: Japan Faces Economic Crossroads

Japan's yen hit a 40-year low against the US dollar on Tuesday, sparking concerns about potential intervention by the central bank. The yen's weakness aligns with the US dollar's strength, fueled by expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.

This drop saw the yen tumble below 162 for the first time, prompting urgent responses from Japanese officials. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasized readiness to act against currency fluctuations, stating measures would be taken to curb volatility.

Japan previously intervened by spending over $72 billion to stabilize the forex market. The central bank recently increased interest rates to 1%, a 30-year high, amidst efforts to recalibrate monetary policies. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces challenges with high rates impacting both government borrowing costs and economic growth amid inflationary pressures.