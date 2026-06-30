Strait of Hormuz Reopening: Unraveling Economic Impact on Vulnerable Nations

The Un Trade And Development Agency Warned On Tuesday That While The Reopening Of The Strait Of Hormuz Will Bring Immediate Relief To Energy Markets

The United Nations trade and development agency has highlighted the implications of the recent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. While this move promises immediate relief to the heavily strained energy markets, the underlying challenges facing vulnerable economies persist, mainly due to prolonged hikes in food and fuel costs.

The strategic waterway, which is crucial for the transport of approximately 20% of the world's oil and gas supplies, was brought to a standstill following joint U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran earlier this year. Although oil prices have decreased significantly following a temporary U.S.-Iran settlement, the consequential knock-on effects are still being felt as inflated costs for fuel, gas, and fertilizers deeply impact agriculture, transportation, and household budgets.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) underscores the plight of 61 vulnerable economies, including Cape Verde and Yemen, which remain particularly susceptible to external price shocks. As food and transportation costs threaten to exacerbate poverty levels, especially among poorer households, UNCTAD urges international assistance to aid recovery efforts in the most affected regions.