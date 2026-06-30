Paramount's Bold Move: Skydance's $110 Billion Bid for Warner Bros

Paramount Skydance Said It Was Confident That Its Proposed Billion Takeover Of Warner Bros Discovery Did Not Pose Any Media Plurality Issues In The Uk

Paramount Skydance has voiced its confidence regarding the $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, asserting that the deal presents no media plurality issues in the UK.

This assurance comes amid the British government's indications that it might intervene in the deal's proceedings.

A Paramount spokesperson reaffirmed the company's belief in the compliance of the transaction with UK regulations and its intended timeline.