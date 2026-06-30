Paramount's Bold Move: Skydance's $110 Billion Bid for Warner Bros
Paramount Skydance expresses confidence that its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery will not create media plurality issues in the UK, despite the British government's inclination to step in. A spokesperson emphasized the conformity of the transaction with UK regulations while adhering to the proposed timeline.
Paramount Skydance has voiced its confidence regarding the $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, asserting that the deal presents no media plurality issues in the UK.
This assurance comes amid the British government's indications that it might intervene in the deal's proceedings.
A Paramount spokesperson reaffirmed the company's belief in the compliance of the transaction with UK regulations and its intended timeline.