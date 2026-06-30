Tata Communications Expands Global Reach with New Subsea Cable Investments

Tata Communications is bolstering its Tata Global Network by integrating new subsea cable systems between Mumbai, Chennai, and Singapore. This strategic move aims to enhance connectivity solutions for India's AI hubs and Asia's cloud ecosystem, addressing growing data demands and reinforcing India's position as a digital hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:33 IST
Tata Communications Expands Global Reach with New Subsea Cable Investments
Tata Communications (Photo/@tata_comm). Image Credit: ANI

Tata Communications is making significant advancements in global connectivity by integrating a new subsea cable system between Mumbai and Singapore, as announced in their latest press release. The company, a leader in global communications technology, is also investing as a consortium member in a separate subsea cable project connecting Chennai to Singapore, expected to be ready for service by Q4 2029.

These strategic infrastructure investments involve acquiring substantial fiber capacity to enhance connectivity solutions between Mumbai, Chennai, and Singapore. With these regions emerging as AI hubs and leading cloud ecosystems, these endeavors create a high-capacity, low-latency route crucial for enterprise and cloud traffic across Southeast Asia and the globe. The expansion is aimed at meeting increasing bandwidth and AI-driven data demands, supporting a scalable data center ecosystem.

'As global demand for digital and AI services accelerates, our investments demonstrate our commitment to building scalable digital infrastructure,' stated Genius Wong, Executive Vice President at Tata Communications. By enhancing subsea capacity, the company strengthens its globally recognized connectivity solutions, boosting reliability and performance along one of the busiest digital trade pathways.

These enhancements are part of Tata Communications' strategy to expand its global subsea network footprint and deliver business solutions to customers, while underpinning India's status as a digital hub. The cable systems seamlessly integrate with the company's India terrestrial fiber network, providing connectivity to over 100 data centers nationwide.

The infrastructure advances enhance Tata Communications' IZO connectivity suite, which includes dynamic and multi-cloud connectivity solutions with self-healing capabilities. This allows customers to activate capacities on demand, ensuring robust support for data centers and cloud ecosystems.

No stranger to groundbreaking infrastructure, the company operates a massive subsea fiber network, with expansions following the 2025 integration of the TGN IA2 submarine cable, further optimizing network efficiency. These steps fortify Tata Communications' role in delivering future-ready digital infrastructure on a global scale. (ANI)

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