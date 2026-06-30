Wall Street's Equities Surge Amid Economic Data Focus

Wall Streets Main Indexes Were On Course For A Muted Open On The Final Trading Day Of A Quarter That Saw Equities Post The Biggest Gains In Years A Slew Of Economic Data

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a subdued open on the last trading day of a quarter that recorded the most significant equity gains in years.

Investors are closely monitoring economic indicators, like the JOLTS job openings and the Conference Board's consumer confidence index, amid a backdrop of geopolitical tension, oil price fluctuations, and AI spending concerns.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were on their way to achieving their best quarters in six years, while the Dow was set for its largest quarterly gain since 2022.

Despite recent downturns, the Dow is slated for a third month of gains, contrasting with the potential two-month losing streaks for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in June. Analysts like David Morrison and Brian Levitt emphasize the importance of the earnings season for ongoing stock boosts, particularly after recent selloffs in tech stocks.

Traders anticipate a Federal Reserve rate hike by 2026, with attention on Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks at an economic conference in Portugal. Early trading saw slight declines in Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq E-minis.

Pre-market trading revealed marked moves, with Concentrix dropping after cutting revenue forecasts while AeroVironment shares surged on strong revenues. Investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs saw dips following broker downgrades.