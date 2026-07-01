Nationwide Search Unveils Soccer Ticket Allocation Scandal
German investigators conducted extensive searches across the nation, including at the DFB soccer association offices, due to suspected violations in ticket allocation. The investigation involves both German and French nationals. The searches were carried out in multiple locations, though the DFB was not mentioned in official statements.
German authorities carried out nationwide raids targeting various locations, including the offices of the DFB, over alleged misconduct in ticket allocation for soccer events, according to Bild newspaper reports.
The operation is part of a broader investigation involving individuals from Germany and France, indicating an international dimension to the case.
Police and prosecutors have confirmed activities in several German locations but stopped short of explicitly naming the DFB in their official communications.