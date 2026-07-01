Nationwide Search Unveils Soccer Ticket Allocation Scandal

German Investigators Launched Nationwide Searches Including At The Offices Of The Dfb Soccer Association

German authorities carried out nationwide raids targeting various locations, including the offices of the DFB, over alleged misconduct in ticket allocation for soccer events, according to Bild newspaper reports.

The operation is part of a broader investigation involving individuals from Germany and France, indicating an international dimension to the case.

Police and prosecutors have confirmed activities in several German locations but stopped short of explicitly naming the DFB in their official communications.