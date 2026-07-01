Sports Highlights: Big Deals, Key Wins, and Stellar Performances

Highlights from the sports world include the Ducks signing A.J. Greer, NBA salary cap increase, and Byron Buxton's injury update. MLB saw Dave Roberts achieving 1,000 wins, while LeBron James appreciates his time with the Lakers amid free agency. The Wizards retain Anthony Davis, and Pochettino anticipates a tough World Cup match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Reports Ducks Sign Newly Acquired F Aj Greer To Year Deal The Anaheim Ducks Signed Newly Acquired Forward Aj Greer To A New Fouryear | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:27 IST
Sports Highlights: Big Deals, Key Wins, and Stellar Performances
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The Anaheim Ducks have secured newly acquired forward A.J. Greer with a four-year, $17 million contract, as per recent reports. In a strategic trade move, Greer was acquired from the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Radko Gudas. The exchange allowed Anaheim the opportunity to solidify a deal with Greer ahead of his free agency.

The NBA has announced a 6.5% increase in the salary cap for the 2026-27 season, now set at $164.961 million. The new cap rise has also elevated the minimum team salary as well as both the first and second apron levels, allowing for more financial flexibility for the teams as free-agent negotiations commence.

The sports fields were abuzz as Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts became the fastest in the franchise to reach 1,000 wins, a landmark achievement. Meanwhile, LeBron James expressed gratitude towards the Lakers amidst his impending free agency departure, highlighting his fruitful tenure and championship win with the team. As the sports world keenly watches, soccer and tennis athletes also delivered riveting performances on the global stage.

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