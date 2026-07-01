Delayed Crossing: Russia-North Korea Road Bridge Stalls Amid Diplomatic Complexities

North Korea And Russia Appear Unlikely To Open A Road Bridge Connecting Their Countries In The Near Term

North Korea and Russia's plans to open a road bridge connecting their countries have hit a snag, with the proposed mid-June opening now looking unlikely.

According to U.S. think tank 38 North, satellite images indicate incomplete facilities on the Russian side, suggesting more work is needed before the 850-meter bridge can become operational. While North Korean structures, including a frontier post and logistics facilities, appear complete, the Russian-side infrastructure lags.

The bridge, agreed upon during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang, was seen as a symbol of increasing economic ties and reduced dependency on China for North Korea. However, analysts note that while the delay may not have immediate economic repercussions, it highlights complexities in bilateral coordination.