Global Markets Defy Geopolitical Shocks with Stunning Resilience

Investors Have Had To Gulp Down The Motionsickness Tablets This Year As The Turmoil From The Iran War Has Clashed With A Seemingly Unstoppable Boom In All Things Ai And Otherworldly Global Stocks Are Now Trillion Higher Than At The End Of

This year, global markets have defied expectations amidst geopolitical upheaval. Despite the Iran war causing oil prices to skyrocket to $120 a barrel in March, leading to a $9 trillion market downturn, global stocks have rebounded by $7 trillion.

Chief economic adviser at Equity Bank, Charlie Robertson, noted the remarkable resilience, pointing out that the anticipated market collapse never materialized. The MSCI All-Country World index surged nearly 10%, marking the best second quarter since 2020, led by booming AI investments and surging South Korean markets.

Volatility persisted, driven by the yen's struggles, fluctuating gold prices, and uncertainties surrounding Japanese and global interest rates. As the second half of the year unfolds, markets anticipate further turbulence amid geopolitical uncertainties and changing economic dynamics.