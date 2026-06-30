Punjab's Roadmap for Growth: New Dhuri Overbridge Set to Transform Regional Connectivity

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann initiated a ₹54.76 crore Road Over Bridge (ROB) project in Dhuri to ease traffic and boost socio-economic development. The initiative exemplifies infrastructure-led progress while introducing welfare schemes like the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna to support women with monthly financial aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:16 IST
Punjab's Roadmap for Growth: New Dhuri Overbridge Set to Transform Regional Connectivity
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann laid the foundation stone of a ₹54.76 crore Road Over Bridge (Photo/@BhagwantMann). Image Credit: ANI
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In a sweeping move to enhance Punjab's infrastructure, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has laid the foundation for a ₹54.76 crore Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Dhuri. This project, part of the government's strategy to tackle traffic congestion and foster regional connectivity, promises to accelerate the socio-economic growth of the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mann announced the launch of the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna on July 1, a scheme designed to empower women with regular financial aid. He also reviewed the management of Punjab's peak power demand and reaffirmed the significance of Sri Akal Takht Sahib for his administration.

The ROB project, funded by the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB), includes a modern two-lane bridge with a footpath over the Sheron Distributary in Dhuri Sub-Division. This long-awaited development aims to streamline traffic flow and support the local economy, highlighting the Punjab government's commitment to balanced growth.

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