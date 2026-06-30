US Endorses Hellfire Missile Sale to Singapore
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of AGM-114R Hellfire missiles to Singapore. The deal, valued at approximately $22.3 million, identifies Lockheed Martin as the main contractor. This move is part of ongoing defense collaborations between the United States and Singapore.
The U.S. State Department has announced its support for the possible sale of AGM-114R Hellfire missiles to Singapore. The deal is estimated to be worth $22.3 million, showcasing significant military collaboration efforts.
Lockheed Martin has been named as the principal contractor for this deal, underlining its pivotal role in the defense sector.
This development highlights the strategic defense partnership between the United States and Singapore, reinforcing their military ties.