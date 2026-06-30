US Endorses Hellfire Missile Sale to Singapore

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of AGM-114R Hellfire missiles to Singapore. The deal, valued at approximately $22.3 million, identifies Lockheed Martin as the main contractor. This move is part of ongoing defense collaborations between the United States and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us State Department On Tuesday Said It Had Backed The Potential Sale Of Agmr Hellfire Missiles To Singapore As Part Of A Deal Valued At An Estimated Million Lockheed Martin Is The Principal Contractor | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:28 IST
US Endorses Hellfire Missile Sale to Singapore

The U.S. State Department has announced its support for the possible sale of AGM-114R Hellfire missiles to Singapore. The deal is estimated to be worth $22.3 million, showcasing significant military collaboration efforts.

Lockheed Martin has been named as the principal contractor for this deal, underlining its pivotal role in the defense sector.

This development highlights the strategic defense partnership between the United States and Singapore, reinforcing their military ties.

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