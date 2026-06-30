US Endorses Hellfire Missile Sale to Singapore

The Us State Department On Tuesday Said It Had Backed The Potential Sale Of Agmr Hellfire Missiles To Singapore As Part Of A Deal Valued At An Estimated Million Lockheed Martin Is The Principal Contractor

The U.S. State Department has announced its support for the possible sale of AGM-114R Hellfire missiles to Singapore. The deal is estimated to be worth $22.3 million, showcasing significant military collaboration efforts.

Lockheed Martin has been named as the principal contractor for this deal, underlining its pivotal role in the defense sector.

This development highlights the strategic defense partnership between the United States and Singapore, reinforcing their military ties.