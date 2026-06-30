Kangana Returns: Sparks Fly in 'Lock Upp' and 'Queen 2'

In an exciting development for reality TV enthusiasts, Kangana Ranaut is stepping in as a special guest on Netflix's 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' this weekend. Dubbed the 'Janta Ki Awaaz', she joins the dynamic duo of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh for the show's high-stakes termination episode.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Kangana emphasized the show's core theme of confronting uncomfortable truths. The new season, already a hit with audiences, features 15 diverse contestants, promising unmatched entertainment. This marks Kangana's return to the show, which she previously hosted.

Simultaneously, film buffs have reason to rejoice as Kangana wraps up 'Queen 2', a follow-up to the acclaimed 2014 film 'Queen'. The project saw Kangana reprise her role as Rani, concluding principal photography with celebratory snaps shared on her Instagram, much to her fans' delight.