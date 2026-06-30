Kangana Returns: Sparks Fly in 'Lock Upp' and 'Queen 2'

This weekend, Kangana Ranaut joins Netflix’s 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' as the 'Janta Ki Awaaz'. Known for her bold persona, Kangana teams up with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Kangana wraps up shooting for 'Queen 2', reviving her iconic role from the celebrated 2014 film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:40 IST
Kangana Returns: Sparks Fly in 'Lock Upp' and 'Queen 2'
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an exciting development for reality TV enthusiasts, Kangana Ranaut is stepping in as a special guest on Netflix's 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' this weekend. Dubbed the 'Janta Ki Awaaz', she joins the dynamic duo of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh for the show's high-stakes termination episode.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Kangana emphasized the show's core theme of confronting uncomfortable truths. The new season, already a hit with audiences, features 15 diverse contestants, promising unmatched entertainment. This marks Kangana's return to the show, which she previously hosted.

Simultaneously, film buffs have reason to rejoice as Kangana wraps up 'Queen 2', a follow-up to the acclaimed 2014 film 'Queen'. The project saw Kangana reprise her role as Rani, concluding principal photography with celebratory snaps shared on her Instagram, much to her fans' delight.

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