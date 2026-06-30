Return to a Resilient South: Lebanon's Journey Home

In the wake of ongoing conflict in Lebanon, around 400,000 displaced residents have returned to their homes in the southern region, according to a statement by the social affairs minister. Encouraged by a recent decrease in hostilities, many more are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Despite this progress, a significant number remain in temporary accommodations due to the extensive destruction of their homes. To support these families, authorities continue to provide emergency aid and maintain some shelters, even as others are closed due to reduced demand.

The Lebanese government faces substantial challenges, as nearly 90,000 housing units lie in ruins. Efforts to rekindle normalcy include restoring essential services and setting up pilot zones for reconstruction, following a recent agreement brokered by the U.S.