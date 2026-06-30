Saab Seals Historic Deal: Gripen E Jets for Ukraine

In a significant military deal, Saab, the renowned Swedish defense equipment manufacturer, has secured a contract to supply Ukraine with 16 Gripen E fighter jets.

The massive order, amounting to approximately 24.6 billion Swedish crowns or $2.54 billion, encompasses an array of spare parts and associated equipment.

Scheduled to be recorded in the third quarter of 2026, these critical deliveries are slated to commence between 2029 and 2030, marking a new chapter in the defense collaboration between the nations.