Saab Seals Historic Deal: Gripen E Jets for Ukraine

Swedish defense equipment maker Saab has signed a contract to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft to Ukraine. The deal, valued at 24.6 billion Swedish crowns (approximately $2.54 billion), also includes spare parts and equipment. Deliveries are scheduled for 2029-2030, with the contract booked in Q3 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Swedish Defence Equipment Maker Saab Signed A Contract To Deliver Gripen E Fighter Aircraft To Ukraine | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:40 IST
Saab Seals Historic Deal: Gripen E Jets for Ukraine
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In a significant military deal, Saab, the renowned Swedish defense equipment manufacturer, has secured a contract to supply Ukraine with 16 Gripen E fighter jets.

The massive order, amounting to approximately 24.6 billion Swedish crowns or $2.54 billion, encompasses an array of spare parts and associated equipment.

Scheduled to be recorded in the third quarter of 2026, these critical deliveries are slated to commence between 2029 and 2030, marking a new chapter in the defense collaboration between the nations.

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