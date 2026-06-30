Merck Foundation Marks World Art Day with Social Impact Campaigns

Merck Foundation has marked World Art Day 2026 by celebrating the sixth anniversary of its "Art and Fashion with Purpose" community, highlighting the growing role of artists, designers, musicians, and filmmakers in raising awareness about health and social issues across Africa.

Founded in 2020 by Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, the initiative brings together creative professionals from more than 25 countries who use their work to address issues such as infertility stigma, girls' education, female genital mutilation (FGM), child marriage, gender-based violence, women's empowerment, and awareness of diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

Dr Kelej said art, fashion, and media have the power to educate communities, encourage dialogue, and inspire lasting social change while empowering creative professionals to become advocates for important public health and social causes.

TV programme and awards expand awareness across Africa

The foundation's flagship initiative is "Our Africa by Merck Foundation," a pan-African television programme created, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Dr Kelej. The programme combines discussions with health experts, fashion designers, musicians, and other public figures to raise awareness about pressing health and social challenges affecting communities across the continent. The programme has been broadcast on major television stations in several African countries and is also available through Merck Foundation's digital platforms and social media channels.

The foundation also continues to organise its annual awards in partnership with African First Ladies, recognising outstanding contributions from journalists, fashion designers, filmmakers, musicians, and emerging young talent. The awards encourage creative works that promote healthier lifestyles, support girls' education, combat harmful social practices, and improve awareness of non-communicable diseases.

Creative community continues to grow across the continent

According to Merck Foundation, 175 winners from 25 African countries have been recognised through its Fashion, Film, and Song Awards since the programme began. The winners include 102 fashion designers, 53 musicians, and 20 filmmakers who now form part of the "Art and Fashion with Purpose" community. Beyond the awards, the foundation has developed more than 30 awareness songs in English, French, Portuguese, and several African languages covering topics such as infertility awareness, women's empowerment, healthy living, diabetes prevention, and ending child marriage. It has also produced nine children's storybooks and six animated awareness films in multiple languages, including English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swahili, with the goal of educating children and communities on important health and social issues from an early age. Merck Foundation said it will continue working with artists, educators, healthcare professionals, and community leaders to use creativity as a powerful tool for education, advocacy, and lasting social transformation across Africa and beyond.