UK Ponders Intervention in Paramount-Warner Bros Megadeal

The United Kingdom is considering intervening in the proposed $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery by Paramount Skydance Corp. This comes even after the deal received the green light from major international players like the United States and China.

British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy has established a July 6 deadline for the companies involved to respond to potential concerns. These concerns include the deal's effect on media plurality and the UK's streaming service landscape. Paramount is like to provide remedies to address these competition issues as it seeks the necessary regulatory approvals.

Once responses are received, Nandy will determine whether to issue a formal public interest intervention notice. Should she proceed, it will trigger reviews by Ofcom and the UK Competition and Markets Authority. The fate of the deal could then hinge on assessments that might take up to 24 weeks.