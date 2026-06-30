UK Ponders Intervention in Paramount-Warner Bros Megadeal

The UK may intervene in Paramount Skydance Corp's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, despite approval from several countries, including the U.S. and China. Concerns relate to media plurality and streaming service market share, potentially affecting UK news and on-demand services. The UK has set a July 6 deadline for responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain Said On Tuesday It Could Intervene In Paramount Skydance Corps Proposed Takeover Of Warner Bros Discovery | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:10 IST
UK Ponders Intervention in Paramount-Warner Bros Megadeal
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The United Kingdom is considering intervening in the proposed $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery by Paramount Skydance Corp. This comes even after the deal received the green light from major international players like the United States and China.

British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy has established a July 6 deadline for the companies involved to respond to potential concerns. These concerns include the deal's effect on media plurality and the UK's streaming service landscape. Paramount is like to provide remedies to address these competition issues as it seeks the necessary regulatory approvals.

Once responses are received, Nandy will determine whether to issue a formal public interest intervention notice. Should she proceed, it will trigger reviews by Ofcom and the UK Competition and Markets Authority. The fate of the deal could then hinge on assessments that might take up to 24 weeks.

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