British Culture Minister Considers Intervention in Paramount-Warner Deal

British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Said On Tuesday She Was Minded To Intervene In Paramounts Proposed Billion Takeover Of Warner Bros Discovery On Public Interest Grounds

British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy has announced that she is considering intervening in the proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery by Paramount. The intervention is based on public interest grounds, particularly the need to maintain media plurality, a spokesperson stated on Tuesday.

Nandy, in a written statement, highlighted concerns about media concentration and the potential impact on diversity of viewpoints. 'My department has engaged with the parties involved and conducted independent research,' Nandy explained.

The minister's team has formally communicated to both current and proposed owners of Warner Bros Discovery, indicating the possibility of an intervention in the deal.