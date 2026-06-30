British Culture Minister Considers Intervention in Paramount-Warner Deal
British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy announced intentions to potentially intervene in Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, citing public interest concerns and the need to maintain media plurality.
British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy has announced that she is considering intervening in the proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery by Paramount. The intervention is based on public interest grounds, particularly the need to maintain media plurality, a spokesperson stated on Tuesday.
Nandy, in a written statement, highlighted concerns about media concentration and the potential impact on diversity of viewpoints. 'My department has engaged with the parties involved and conducted independent research,' Nandy explained.
The minister's team has formally communicated to both current and proposed owners of Warner Bros Discovery, indicating the possibility of an intervention in the deal.