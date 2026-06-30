South Africa Renews Push for Cleaner Air and Stronger Partnerships

South Africa's Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has reaffirmed its commitment to improving air quality through stronger cooperation between government, industry, researchers, civil society, and local communities.

The commitment follows the National Priority Air Quality Summit held in Rustenburg, North West, where stakeholders from across the country met to strengthen coordination on air pollution management and share practical solutions for improving air quality in South Africa's designated Priority Areas. The summit, held during National Environment Month, reviewed progress in implementing Air Quality Management Plans while identifying new approaches to tackle pollution from industrial activities, domestic fuel burning, transport, waste burning, and other major sources.

Tree planting and community action to support cleaner environment

Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts said one of the key initiatives discussed was the role of greening projects in improving environmental quality. She highlighted the government's plan to plant 10 million trees on Heritage Day, 24 September 2026, under President Cyril Ramaphosa's Presidential One Billion Trees Programme.

The long-term initiative seeks to plant one billion trees across the country to improve air quality, combat climate change, and create healthier communities. It builds on last year's successful campaign that planted one million trees in a single day. Swarts said clean air is a constitutional right under Section 24 of South Africa's Constitution and stressed that improving air quality requires collective action from government, businesses, researchers, civil society organisations, and citizens.

The summit also focused on strengthening technical capacity, reviewing lessons from the Highveld Priority Area Air Quality Management Plan, preparing for similar interventions in the Vaal Triangle Airshed and Waterberg-Bojanala Priority Areas, and implementing the recently introduced National Dust Control Regulations.

Greater transparency and public participation planned

While acknowledging progress through better monitoring systems and stronger stakeholder engagement, Swarts said many communities continue to face unacceptable levels of air pollution. She noted concerns raised by civil society regarding compliance, transparency, and the pace of implementation, adding that the government is committed to turning these concerns into practical solutions. She also praised the department's partnership with the Clean Air Fund, which has supported South Africa's air quality programmes since 2024. The organisation has deployed 200 low-cost air quality sensors across Gauteng, North West, and the Free State, while also supporting research, municipal planning, and public awareness campaigns.

Looking ahead, the department plans to expand community air quality dialogues, improve public education programmes, and make environmental information more accessible through the South African Air Quality Information System (SAAQIS). Officials also intend to provide information in all official languages to encourage broader public participation. Swarts called on all South Africans to work together to reduce pollution and build cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities for future generations.